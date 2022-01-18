Song Ji-a Addresses Rumors That the Dating Show Was Scripted: ‘All the Participants Acted the Way They Wanted’ in ‘Single’s Inferno.’

Song Ji-a Responds to Rumors That the Dating Show Was Staged: ‘All the Participants Acted the Way They Wanted’

The issue of how much of a dating reality show is scripted or fabricated to appeal to an audience arises frequently.

Fans have been questioning whether the main cast in Netflix’s Single’s Inferno were actors or if the events were scripted.

In a YouTube video, Song Ji-a debunked the rumors, claiming that the contestants were real.

On the dating reality show, there is a lot of drama.

A group of contestants spends nine days on a deserted island getting to know one another in the hopes of sparking something romantic.

However, viewers were left wondering how much of the show was made up or scripted.

Kang Yo-seon’s age was allegedly used against her by the show, according to some fans.

The contestants’ interactions led viewers to believe that the show’s producers told them to act a certain way.

Kim Hyeon-joong revealed on Single’s Inferno that he knew Cha Hyun-seung before they met on the show.

“For example, I get the impression that they made Hyeon-joong and the new guy seem way closer than they actually are,” one Reddit user explains.

They appeared to be casual friends and workout buddies to me, but they made it appear as if they were BEST friends with an inseparable bond who were fighting to the death over a girl.”

Song Ji-a’s cool, unfazed demeanor on the show was also praised by fans.

The contestant, however, took to YouTube to answer fans’ questions and clarify whether Single’s Inferno was scripted.

Ji-a addressed the rumors that Single’s Inferno is scripted in a Qandamp;A video on her YouTube channel.

Because many contestants are content creators, personal trainers, and business owners, she explains that following a script would not have made sense.

“I swear there wasn’t any.”

“And everyone behaved as they pleased,” Ji-a said.

She did admit, however, that she had seen Single’s Inferno and understood why fans disliked the show…

