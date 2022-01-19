Song Ji-a Apologizes to Fans for Wearing Fake Chanel and Luxury Brands in “Single’s Inferno”

After the finale of Netflix’s Singles Inferno, the contestants have gained a lot of attention.

Song Ji-a, a female contestant, captivated viewers with her stunning appearance, compelling storyline, and designer outfits.

Ji-a of Single’s Inferno, on the other hand, got herself into hot water when she apologized for wearing counterfeit designer items such as Prada, Chanel, and others.

[Warning: This article contains minor Single’s Inferno spoilers.]

Ji-a developed a more interesting storyline over the course of the nine days than the other male and female contestants left on the island.

Choi Si-hun and Kim Hyeon-joong were immediately taken with her.

Ji-a claimed she liked tall men during her bio interview, but later admitted the male contestants on the island were not her type.

But it was Hyeon-joong, who she liked the most, with whom she found a spark.

On Single’s Inferno, Hyeon-joong and Ji-a formed a bond despite Si-hun’s constant tactics to pique her interest.

Cha Hyun-seung, a new male contestant, was later introduced to the show.

When it was revealed that Hyeon-joong and Hyun-seung knew each other in real life, the drama became even more intense.

Ji-a was known to Hyun-seung.

As Ji-a had to choose her final partner to leave Inferno with, the focus of Single’s Inferno shifted to the tension between the three contestants.

Ji-a’s impressive style and abundance of high-end brands were among the features that drew fans to her.

Ji-as wore a pink and white knit Chanel sweater, a pink furry Prada bag, and other name-brand clothing items throughout Single’s Inferno.

Ji-a, a beauty influencer and content creator, frequently shared the same luxury items and others on Instagram and Youtube.

Fans discovered her knit Chanel sweater was fake, and the contestants faced backlash.

Fans quickly noticed luxury items on her social media accounts were fakes, according to the Daily Mail.

Ji-a apologized for the scandal on Instagram with a handwritten letter.

She expressed her regret to fans who were offended by reports that she was wearing knockoff designer clothing.

The allegations are true, according to Ji-a of Single’s Inferno.

“I apologize once more for any inconvenience caused by the designers’ creations being infringed upon and copyright ignorance.”

As someone who aspires to launch a business, I..

