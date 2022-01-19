Song Ji-A Explains Why She Turned Down ‘Many Offers’ to Join the K-Pop Industry in ‘Single’s Inferno’

Song Ji-A Explains Why She Refused ‘Many Offers’ to Enter the K-Pop Industry in ‘Single’s Inferno’

Single’s Inferno, a Netflix original, has taken the world by storm.

The show introduced viewers to a number of attractive South Korean singles, and Song Ji-a is one of them.

Song was a YouTuber known as FreeZia before joining the show.

She had been recruited numerous times, so she could have become an idol as well.

Song recently explained why she chose not to pursue a career in K-pop.

Choi Si-hun caught people’s attention on Single’s Inferno because of how much he resembles a K-pop idol.

Meanwhile, Cha Hyun-seung has danced for popular idols such as Sunmi and EXO. However, there was one person who worked in the K-pop industry: Kang So-yeon.

Kang debuted as a member of the group WE in 2012, according to Koreaboo. WE was a four-member co-ed hip-hop group.

So-yeon, better known by her stage name Rosie, was a singer and the group’s only female member.

Because WE were not well-known in Korea, little is known about them.

However, the music video for their debut single, “Party,” is still available on YouTube.

There are also videos of the group promoting the song on popular music shows.

So-yeon is a talented athlete who competes in jiujitsu and boxing, as fans of Single’s Inferno know.

The fan-favorite cast member now appears to be able to sing and dance.

What Couples Are Still Together After the Finale of ‘Single’s Inferno?’ As Producer and Social Media Posts Spill the Tea

Song Ji-a was able to train as an idol as well.

Song’s visual would have been a huge bonus for any K-pop group, as she has gained attention for looking like BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

In a recent Qandamp;A video, the YouTuber revealed that she had already turned down “many offers” to become an idol.

“Of course, I’ve gotten a lot of offers [from K-pop labels],” she said.

“However, I’m not a big fan of singing.”

No, I’m not a fan of it at all.

I had no desire to become a celebrity.”

“I do everything I want to do,” Song added, “but singing and dancing are not for me.”

Song is still involved in the entertainment industry despite the fact that she is not an idol.

She lives in a high-end apartment complex with celebrities like J-Hope of BTS….

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.