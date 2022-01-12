Song Ji-A from ‘Single’s Inferno’ and a member of BTS are neighbors.

Song Ji-A from “Single’s Inferno” and a member of BTS live next door to each other.

Single’s Inferno debuted on Netflix in December 2021 and has since swept the globe.

The South Korean dating show also introduced viewers to a number of contestants who have since gone on to become celebrities in their own right.

Song Ji-a is one of the characters who gained popularity as a result of Single’s Inferno.

Ji-a had a celebrity connection even before she joined the show.

She lives next door to one of the members of BTS.

When Ji-a first arrived on the island, she made an immediate impression.

Some of the male contestants were immediately enamored with her because of her captivating beauty.

Although she appeared distant at first, many people soon discovered that she has a soft side, which added to her allure.

Ji-a worked primarily as a YouTuber under the name free (or freezia in English) prior to Single’s Inferno.

Her content has exploded because of the show, and she posts a lot of beauty and fashion videos.

Ji-a now has over a million YouTube subscribers and 2 million Instagram followers.

Ji-a shared a video in 2020 in which she gave fans a tour of her opulent apartment.

Ji-a did not say where she lives, but she did show viewers her apartment, which has a view of Seoul’s Han River.

Internet sleuths discovered that she lives in the Seoul Forest Trimage apartment complex, according to Koreaboo.

A one-bedroom apartment similar to Ji-a’s is said to cost 780 million KRW (approximately (dollar)656,000 USD).

The monthly rent is 3.00 million KRW (approximately $2,520 USD) if you rent.

For celebrities, Seoul Forest Trimage is a hotspot.

Idols such as EXO’s Baekhyun and Super Junior’s Leeteuk and Donghae are said to be among Ji-a’s neighbors.

BTS’s J-Hope, according to the South China Morning Post, also owns an apartment there.

In 2018, he and Jungkook each purchased an apartment in the complex, but Jungkook’s was reportedly sold in 2020.

However, it is unclear how frequently Ji-a encounters J-Hope.

The members of BTS share a room in the opulent Hannam THE HILL complex, which appears to be their primary residence.

Someone as well-known as Ji-a is likely to receive a large number of messages…

