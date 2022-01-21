Song Ji-a’s appearance on a Korean variety show will be edited out after the ‘Single’s Inferno’ controversy.

Song Ji-a, a contestant on Netflix’s Single’s Inferno, has received backlash following a major scandal.

Her beauty and exquisite taste in luxury brands such as Chanel and Prada drew the attention of fans.

However, her big lie was quickly discovered by her fans.

Fans proved that the designer items she wore on the show were fakes.

Ji-a’s appearance on The Manager will be cut from the show after the news has spread.

Ji-a’s name-brand items were a hit with fans on Single’s Inferno.

Fans adored the beauty content creator and social media influencer’s Louis Vuitton swimsuits, a pink Chanel sweater, and a furry hot pink Prada bag she wore on the island.

Fans analyzed the clothing and jewelry she wore on the show and discovered something surprising.

On Single’s Inferno, many of Ji-a’s items were dupes or fakes.

It was a major disappointment for me as a high-end Youtuber who shared newly purchased luxury items with his fans.

Ji-a apologized to fans on Instagram for the “partly true” fake designer items.

“I apologize to the brands that have been harmed as a result of the situation.

“I also extend my heartfelt apologies to my fans and subscribers,” she said.

Ji-a also stated that she had deleted all Instagram posts featuring the phony designer items.

Buying fake designer items is illegal in South Korea, according to The Korea Herald.

The law does not scrutinize buyers who are unaware of their fake authenticity.

This is a post that has been shared by.

(@dear.zia) is a Twitter handle.

Cha Hyun-seung Rejected Requests to Star in ‘Single’s Inferno,’ But Why Did He Say ‘Yes’?

Ji-a is faced with yet another dilemma following the news of the fake designer scandal.

She has amassed a sizable fan base and has become somewhat of a celebrity since her appearance on Single’s Inferno.

She recently completed a recording for a variety show guest appearance.

According to Soompi, JTBC’s Ask Us Anything and MBC’s The Manager both reported on Jan. 18 that they would keep her scheduled appearance.

However, representatives from The Manager announced on January 20 that Ji-a’s footage would not be broadcast.

Ji-a from Single Inferno was set to co-star with actor Kang Ye-won.

