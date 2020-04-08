Sonja Morgan Shares Easy Toaster Oven Recipes to Make While Self-Isolating

Who isn’t looking for quick and easy food recipes in the time of self-isolation?!

Toaster oven queenSonja Morgan is sharing some fast and yummy meals that anyone can make while social distancing at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. All you need is, well, a toaster oven!

The Real Housewives of New York City star’s first pick is kid-friendly and “a lot of fun to make.”

“You know when you make a pie, you take the leftover pie crust and you roll it up into cinnamon rolls, so you make little cinnamon pin rolls with cinnamon and sugar. And what’s a little sugar when you’re in quarantine?” Morgan tells E! News. “I love making those for kids in the toaster.”

As for a mina dish, the Bravolebrity reccommends, “I also make in the toaster fish with asparagus. I put in there like lamb chops with romaine. You can cut romaine lettuce in half and put parmesan on top. But my favorite would have to be the very inexpensive fish, you know the cod and the halibut. You put those in tin foil with a little bit of milk and a pad of butter. Put it on the top rack at the end to brown the butter. Oh, love it.”

Yum!

Morgan has one other healthy dietary routine that involved no baking at all.

“One of my tips is each morning, I like to do the lemon and water with some baking soda,” she adds. “It’s a great cleanser, the first thing you drink in the morning and the baking soda is a detoxification. It’s like charcoal, it takes out toxins. Very easy to do and the baking soda makes the lemon palatable so one full lemon with eight ounces of water and baking soda.”

