Sonny and Carly Separate, Kin Shriner Announces ‘Scotty’s’ Departure on ‘General Hospital’ Weekly Recap

Sonny and Carly Call It Quits, Kin Shriner Announces ‘Scotty’s’ Departure on ‘General Hospital’ Weekly Recap

If you’re a fan of General Hospital, this has been a particularly trying week.

One of the most popular “ships” has come to a close (at least for the time being).

And a beloved character’s departure from the show caught everyone off guard.

[Warning: There are spoilers ahead for this week’s episodes of General Hospital.]

Nina had a good week on General Hospital this week.

The case against Nina for fraud was dismissed, according to Soaps.com, after the truth about her relationship with Sonny was revealed.

Nina, on the show’s December 30 episode, blew up at Scotty for spilling the beans.

Scotty, for his part, retaliated against Nina with some hard facts.

According to the publication, “Nina lashes out at [Scott] for revealing the truth.”

“Scott points out that he saved her life, and if she wants to lecture about the truth, she should have told everyone that Sonny was alive a year ago.”

Nina can’t take it any longer and rushes out, wishing them all a Happy New Year.

Obrecht chastises Scott for rubbing Nina’s nose in her blunder.”

With all of this in mind, it’s a good thing Nina was set free, even if it came at the expense of one of the beloved General Hospital ships.

Yes, Sonny and Carly appear to be ending their relationship.

According to Soaps.com, this was revealed on the show’s December 29 episode.

“If he’d seen the face of the blonde woman in his dream, Sonny insists he would never have looked at Nina,” the outlet reports.

“Right now, Carly is more concerned with how he feels about the other woman.”

He tries to describe what life was like in Nixon Falls.

He recognizes Nina as “Mike’s” pal.

His thoughts are all jumbled up.

She tells him, “I need some time apart.”

He claims that they can work it out, but she advises him not to return home tonight.”

That’s a bit of a slap in the face.

Kin Shriner, the star of General Hospital, shocked fans on December 30, 2021.

On that day, he announced on Twitter that “Scotty’s run is over,” which you can see below.