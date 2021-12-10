Sonny and Nina Get Messy on ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers

Relationships on General Hospital have been tumultuous of late.

Sonny and Nina are the most recent couple to go down the tumultuous path.

When Michael walks in on Sonny and Nina getting a little too close for comfort, it’s going to put more than a few flies in the ointment for any other relationships he might be considering in the near future.

Sonny and Nina, you know, they really need to get healthy.

This isn’t the one.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for future episodes of General Hospital follow.]

According to the most recent General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry, things are about to get messy between Sonny and Nina…and everyone in Port Charles will know about it.

“Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) may catch Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Nina Reeves’ (Cynthia Watros) close moment, leading to him demanding answers about his father’s true feelings,” according to the outlet.

“Nina will be relieved to keep the real story hidden for a little longer, but she should start being more cautious about these close moments she shares with Sonny!” “Regardless, Michael will be stunned by something he sees – and around the same time, Sonny will offer comfort to someone.”

Sonny is ready to put his amnesiac affair with Nina behind him… but when their conversation is overheard, their past could come back to haunt them.

Let’s take a look at what all of this means.

Only a few people in Port Charles are aware of the truth about Sonny and Nina’s Nixon Falls romance.

Of course, Peter August is at the very top of the list.

Sonny, on the other hand, is confident in his ability to deal with him.

Sonny Corinthos isn’t even Peter’s match.

Nina is terrified that Carly will find out about her and Sonny now that Peter is around.

Carly, fortunately for her, is busy shutting him up.

Willow, on the other hand, is an interesting character.

She, too, is aware of the situation.

However, as in previous episodes…

