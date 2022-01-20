Sonny Continues To Spiral, Victor Continues To Poke Around in ‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers

Sonny Corinthos is having a bad day on General Hospital.

He’s still trying to save his marriage to Carly, but he can’t seem to pull it off.

And, if this week’s spoilers are to be believed, it’s not going to end well for anyone.

Meanwhile, Victor continues his search for answers at the hospital, and fans can’t help but wonder if he’s looking for more information about Peter or someone else who has angered him.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for future episodes of General Hospital follow.]

Sonny is down bad, as the kids nowadays say.

And we’ll find out how bad it is on this week’s episode of General Hospital.

“Don’t you think you should be concentrating more on your own life?” (hashtag)GHpic.twitter.com9Ij2aqbYIV

On the 1st of January, look for Sonny to flee Port Charles’s craziness.

According to Soaps.com, the show has 24 episodes.

On that day, he and Carly will try to sort out their problems once more.

But, as they say, love alone isn’t enough.

Will the couple be able to overcome their differences and put their differences behind them for good?

There are certainly some fans who are worried about the CarSon ship resuming its journey.

After all, Sonny hasn’t exactly been the best husband.

But maybe when Carly takes some time off in January.

She’ll have a new perspective on things in episode 26 of the show.

Meanwhile, Victor Cassadine, General Hospital’s perpetual bad guy, is still snooping around.

Is he looking for information about Peter or someone else?

On the Jan, Victor is expected to stick his nose where it doesn’t belong, according to SoapHub.

The show has 26 episodes.

More blood on Victor’s hands is almost certain.

But, when has that ever prevented him from doing what he wants to do?

There’s only one thorn in Victor’s side: Valentin.

His “father’s” method of sticking his nose where it doesn’t belong appears to have been adopted by him.

Even if he uses his abilities for good, Victor isn’t going to like Valentin’s sniffing around, and things aren’t going to end well if he’s caught doing something wrong.

“Put your nose where your mouth isn’t,” as the saying goes.

“Don’t you think you should be more focused on your own life?” #GHpic.twitter.com/9Ij2aqbYIV — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 17, 2022