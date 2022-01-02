Sonny Fights for Carly on ‘General Hospital,’ but Can’t Get Nina to Leave

This is the week to tune in if you’re a General Hospital fan who can’t get over the end of the “CarSon” ship.

This week, Sonny will compete for Carly’s affection.

The issue is that he can’t seem to get rid of Nina.

Will Sonny be able to persuade his on-again, off-again true love that he is deserving of another chance?

[Warning: Potential spoilers for upcoming General Hospital episodes follow.]

Despite the fact that Sonny can’t seem to get over Nina, Soaps.com’s General Hospital spoilers indicate that he won’t give up on Carly either.

On January 7, the on-again, off-again couple is expected to sit down.

Sonny isn’t going to give up on Carly easily, according to the spoilers.

But, is that enough for Carly, or has too much damage been done to their relationship, effectively putting an end to the “CarSon” ship?

Carly has been perplexed, to say the least, about her situation with Sonny, according to SoapHub.

On the one hand, she despises the idea of her true love being so entwined with Nina.

And learning what happened in Nixon Falls was too much to bear.

Carly’s hands, on the other hand, aren’t exactly clean in this whole mess, as fans of General Hospital are well aware.

After all, she married Jason, Sonny’s right-hand man.

(Of all the people in Port Charles? Seriously?) To be fair, Carly did believe Sonny was dead at the time.

Nobody expected her to be alone indefinitely.

But, Carly, Jason?

According to the outlet, “Carly has a lot to think about.”

“I’m referring to her relationship with Sonny.

Is it possible that things will ever be the same after the truth about “Mike” and Nina’s relationship is revealed in Nixon Falls?

For a long time, she’ll be haunted by the truth.

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) appears on the bridge on New Year’s Eve, and she finds herself spilling her problems to him.”

In the coming weeks, Carly and Sonny’s situation will most likely become even more complicated.

Sonny and Carly aren’t the same people.

“You know what does apply to everyone? The penalty for perjury.” #GHpic.twitter.com/02fTf13gKz — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 27, 2021