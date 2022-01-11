Sonny Goes Off His Medication — And Into Nina’s Bed, According to ‘General Hospital’ Speculation

Sonny goes off his meds and into Nina’s bed, according to ‘General Hospital’ speculation.

With their “CarSon” (Carly and Sonny) relationship, General Hospital has been delivering plenty of drama.

Sonny began living as Mike and shacking up with Nina after an unfortunate incident left him stranded in Nixon Falls with amnesia.

Unfortunately for Nina, the real Sonny Corinthos has returned, and he’ll stop at nothing to reclaim Carly’s love.

(We’ll ignore her other husband, Jason Morgan, who was also Sonny’s right-hand man.)

Yes, it’s a mess.) When GH viewers saw the slap heard ’round the world, they assumed Sonny and Nina’s relationship was over.

Except, according to the latest rumors, Sonny isn’t finished with Nina just yet.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for upcoming General Hospital episodes follow.]

Sonny and Carly are trying to make things right, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers from SoapHub.

Carly, on the other hand, is consciously pushing Sonny away because she has been hurt by him in the past.

While some men enjoy playing cat and mouse, others, such as Sonny, do not.

He wants his wife Carly back.

“Avoid my husband like the plague.” (hashtag)GHpic.twitter.comK5IaOhGSOA

While Sonny and Carly’s relationship may be off to a rocky start — despite the fact that they can’t seem to get enough of each other — Nina’s situation is dire.

Valentin has been circling Anna in her case, and Sonny has been attempting to make amends with Carly.

She still can’t get the Corinthos capo out of her head.

So, according to Soaps.com, on January, look for her to send him a distress signal.

There are 12 episodes in total.

The question of whether he responds in a way that she appreciates remains unanswered.

But, for the sake of speculation, let’s say he responds in the way she desires.

What would happen if the two reminded each other of how much they meant to each other in the past?

This is not something Carly wants to hear, but according to the latest General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sonny will soon be off his meds.

And this will make him flee…

