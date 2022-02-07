Sonny makes a confession (again) on ‘General Hospital’ this week.

General Hospital will be filled with drama from all sides once again.

Robert Scorpio will be concerned about his son’s well-being.

Maxie is likely to be concerned about her daughter.

In the midst of a crisis, Sonny will be concerned about which of his fiery blonde women he will choose.

In other words, everything in Port Charles will be as chaotic as it has always been.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for future episodes of General Hospital follow.]

If there’s one thing General Hospital fans can count on, it’s the Carly-Sonny-Nina love triangle to last far longer than it should.

Before Carly returns him for good, Sonny has to know that pigs will fly.

(On the other hand, fans know how GH can throw curveballs, so maybe they’ll reunite next week.)

Whatever the case may be, Carly and Sonny aren’t getting back together this week.

Carly will go to the hospital to check on Dante on February, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

The show aired seven episodes.

She’ll be shocked when she arrives that Sonny isn’t there with his son.

The month of February is marked by a number of events.

Many of the cast members will be keeping vigil at the hospital in the eighth episode, hoping for the best for Dante.

(Sheesh, there’s no (hashtag)Sante ship?)

Both Dante and Sonny have difficult days ahead of them.

@[email protected]_zamprogna(hashtag)GHpic.twitter.comXH5vJloHjn @dom_zamprogna(hashtag)GHpic.twitter.comXH5vJloHjn

Meanwhile, while Carly is keeping vigil for Dante, Sonny will be confessing to Nina, who is sick with worry.

Sonny will discuss his struggle to reclaim Carly, as well as how he wishes he could reclaim Nixon Falls if he could.

What a lovely thought.

Meanwhile, Maxie has lost Louise to Peter, who will not return her.

He’s worked so hard to get his daughter, and the man is as crazy as a fox, so what makes Maxie think he’ll give up the baby so easily?

Anyway, according to SoapHub, Maxie (and Felicia) will be in agony this week as they await news about Louise on General Hospital.

And on February, she’ll be forced to make a difficult decision.

The show has 10 episodes.

How is she going to finish…

