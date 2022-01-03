Sonny Settles for Nina as Carly Falls for Drew on ‘General Hospital’ Speculation

Sonny settles for Nina, while Carly falls for Drew, according to ‘General Hospital’ speculation.

Fans of General Hospital were shocked when Sonny and Carly announced their separation.

With everything Sonny had put her through over the years — including an outside child! — it seemed like the time he spent as a sauce cook with Nina in Nixon Falls was just one bridge too far.

So, the “CarSon” ship has gone down in flames.

For the time being, at least.

But, according to the latest rumors, it’ll be who Carly hooks up with next that will really surprise you.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for upcoming General Hospital episodes follow.]

This is the week to tune in if you’re a General Hospital fan who can’t get over the end of the “CarSon” ship.

Sonny will be battling Carly for her love this week.

The issue is that he can’t seem to get rid of Nina.

Will Sonny be able to persuade his on-again, off-again true love that he deserves a second chance?

Willow should give Carly an explanation.

Despite the fact that Sonny can’t seem to get over Nina, Soaps.com’s General Hospital spoilers indicate that he won’t give up on Carly either.

On January 7, the on-again, off-again couple is expected to sit down.

Sonny isn’t going to give up on Carly easily, according to the spoilers.

But is that enough for Carly, or has their relationship suffered too much damage, effectively ending the “CarSon” ship?

Clearly, the two have a lot to talk about.

Carly, on the other hand, appears to be perplexed.

So she does what she always does: she turns to the internet.

According to SoapHub, Carly will confide in a surprising source in upcoming episodes of General Hospital: Drew Cain, aka Jason Morgan’s twin brother.

(Remember, this is a soap opera, so put reality aside for a moment.)

Carly and Jason quickly hooked up — and eventually married — once Carly realized that Sonny was “dead.” (Of course, Sonny wasn’t really dead.) But now that Jason is dead, what better way to stick it to your on-again, off-again husband than by…

