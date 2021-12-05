Sony has released a new Morbius trailer.

Sony has released a new Morbius clip.

The movie is set to premiere in theaters on January 28, 2022.

The new clip comes just over a month after Sony released a new trailer for the film, which is the latest Spider-Man-adjacent characters to get the big screen treatment from the studio following two successful Venom movies.

Daniel Espinosa directs the film, which is based on a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Buck Sharpless.

You can watch the video below.

This exclusive scene features Michael Morbius and his sinister alter-ego.

A new poster for the film has also been released by Sony.

Both were made public during Sony’s CCXP presentation.

Every hero has a villain lurking in his shadow.

@JaredLeto is (hashtag)MORBIUS, which will be released exclusively in theaters on January 28.

The titular Dr. Morbius is played by Jared Leto.

Michael Morbius is a scientist who sets out to find a cure for the rare blood disease that afflicts him, in the hopes of saving not only himself but others who suffer from the same illness.

However, in his attempt to cure himself, he creates a new problem, turning himself into a vampiric creature.

Tyrese Gibson, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, and Michael Keaton star alongside Leto in the film.

Keaton also appears in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, leading some to speculate that Morbius is linked to the MCU in some way, especially as the Venomverse continues to merge with the MCU.

Keaton is currently filming additional scenes for Morbius, according to reports.

The official Morbius synopsis is available below.

“Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius, one of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters.”

What appears to be a revolutionary success soon reveals itself to be a cure that may be worse than the disease.”

Morbius will be released in theaters on January 28th, 2022.

Are you eagerly anticipating the arrival of Morbius…

