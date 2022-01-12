Sony will release the ‘Spider-Man 8-Movie Collection,’ starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland.

Sony is set to release the ‘Spider-Man 8-Movie Collection,’ starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland.

Spider-Man: No Way Home featured characters from Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland films as heroes and villains.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe grew by five films, three Sam Raimi films, and two Amazing Spider-Man films from Marc Webb.

Sony, on the other hand, decided to make it easier for Marvel fans by releasing the Spider-Man 8-Movie Collection, which includes all of the Maguire, Garfield, and Holland Spider-Man films.

Fans, on the other hand, will not have to wait for the massive collection.

Pre-orders for the Sony and Marvel films began in January.

According to a listing on the Microsoft Store, pre-purchasing the Spider-Man 8-Movie Collection gives you instant access to all of the movies except Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home continues, bringing in more money for the studios.

Because of this, Sony has yet to add it to the collection.

Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), Spider-Man 3 (2007), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) are all included in the bundle.

The Spider-Man 8-Movie Collection is available for under (dollar)60 for Marvel fans.

It costs (dollar)59.99 and can be purchased from Microsoft and Vudu.

“Also available for (dollar)34.99 is the new Spider-Man 3-Movie Collection, which includes Spider-Man’s standalone adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home,” ComicBook added.

Spider-Man: No Way Home can be pre-ordered digitally for (dollar)19.99, according to them.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man fights the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman in the Spider-Man 8-Movie Collection.

He also has to deal with his job at the Daily Bugle, as well as adjusting to adulthood.

In the Raimi trilogy, Peter Parker will have his work cut out for him.

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield battles the Lizard and Electro, played by Jamie Foxx.

He does, however, deal with a lot of emotional drama involving Emma Stone’s character Gwen Stacy.

Michael Keaton’s Vulture and Michael Mando’s Scorpion will face off against Tom Holland.

Then, in Spider-Man: No Way…, everything comes to a head.

