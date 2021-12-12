Sonya Deville of WWE explains how a conversation with Vince McMahon led to the evolution of a character.

Sonya Deville and Naomi have been one of the more compelling storylines on SmackDown in recent months, as Deville has repeatedly abused her power as co-general manager of WWE SmackDown.

Since returning to SmackDown, Deville has been fantastic as co-general manager, and she recently revealed how the idea for this latest evolution came about in a new interview with Metro.co.uk.

While her original plan did not come to fruition, she credits Vince McMahon with seeing the potential in one aspect of it and pursuing it.

“I had an idea that kind of fell through, and it organically transitioned into this,” Deville explained.

‘It was actually a conversation with Vince where I was in his office, and we were talking about how I was gonna re-debut, and I just kind of mentioned to him that I had these three-piece suits that I’d been waiting to wear on TV, and that I thought a cool part of my character could be that I rock lady suits and I’m kind of a bad B, and I could be a boss,’ Deville explained.

“I wasn’t literally speaking, but he sat there and imagined what I was saying with the suits.”

‘Do you have one on you?’ I said, ‘I have my all-black one, but it’s at my hotel,’ and he said, ‘We’ll send someone to get it!’ Next thing you know, I’m walking down the hallway in a three-piece suit.’

“I had no idea where it was going, and it just happened organically,” Deville explained.

“However, I believe he is so brilliant and creative that when I told him I wanted to wear suits, the wheels began to turn and we ended up here!”

She’s been in charge of SmackDown of Raw alongside Adam Pearce since then, and she’s loved working with Vince along the way.

“We’ve talked about it, and I got to work with him a lot in those backstage segments a couple of weeks ago,” Deville said.

“They were really cool; I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m in Vince McMahon’s office right now, on TV, in a segment!’ It was really surreal and cool.”

He’s always been so supportive of me and what I’ve wanted to do, so it was only natural that we would transition me into this role…

