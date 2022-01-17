Sophia Abraham, Farrah Abraham’s 12-year-old daughter, is ‘concerned’ about her arrest and wants her to face ‘consequences.’

Debra Danielsen, Farrah Abraham’s mother, is “afraid” for her 12-year-old granddaughter Sophia and is demanding that the star face face “consequences” for her assault arrest.

Farrah, 30, was arrested in Hollywood on Sunday for “slapping a security guard” while at Grandmaster Records.

In May 2022, the ex-Teen Mom OG star is scheduled to appear in court for a battery charge.

“I’m afraid for my Sophia and am always praying for a miracle,” Farrah’s estranged mother, Debra, told The Sun exclusively.

“Wrongdoing has repercussions, and you must treat others with respect.”

Those who do not need to be corrected.”

Debra concluded by saying that her daughter thinks she’s “always the victim.”

DebzOG, the rapper, is referring to Farrah’s statement following her arrest.

On Sunday, Farrah shared a video of herself being pinned and held to the ground while attempting to break free.

“I post this because no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold,” she captioned the video.

“Conspiring an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a ‘private person’s arrest’ complete setup,” the MTV star claimed of the friend who booked the dinner reservation.

“I’ve had a very traumatic year,” she continued, “and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, and battered.”

As a single mother who has been harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer, @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management and security.

“I thank the HOLLYWOOD police for rescuing me from being held against my will and assaulted; I was in desperate need of assistance and couldn’t even use my phone.”

Today is a special day for me because I have the opportunity to attend church.

I realize that going out to eat in one’s own neighborhood is no longer safe for women.

I’m looking forward to finishing my law degree and going to court.

As is customary, justice will be done.”

“Woman, it is a scary, unsafe world we live in. Act on your rights and always care for others, even when everyone hurts and attacks you,” she concluded in her social media statement.

You are more resilient and stronger than all of the weak people who hurt and traumatize us out there.”

According to TMZ, someone in the club allegedly assaulted them, and the person was described as a “hater” of Farrah.

After allegedly becoming hostile, the former Teen Mom OG star was asked to leave the club.

She, on the other hand, refused and…

