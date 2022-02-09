Sophia Abraham, Farrah Abraham’s daughter, slams the ‘Family Reunion’ crew and show, telling them to ‘Stop Being Mean to My Mom.’

Following her 2017 firing for a spinoff, Family Reunion, alum Farrah Abraham returned to Teen Mom and almost immediately got into a heated exchange with Cheyenne Floyd upon entering.

Following the episode, her daughter, Sophia, slammed the cast members and the show, calling them “bad people.”

After the Feb.

Farrah Abraham’s daughter Sophia Laurent took to social media to share her thoughts on the episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion that aired on August 8, 2022, where Farrah Abraham made her debut.

She began her lengthy Instagram caption by saying she believes the MTV star “deserves to surround herself with better work surroundings” and referring to the cast members of the Family Reunion as “bad people.”

Farrah and Sophia working hard on a project pic.twitter.comSGHW99niQY

Fights have already erupted on ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion,’ but they aren’t involving Farrah Abraham.

“I hope the other kids turn out OK because their parents are lost in the hate land that’s not real,” the 12-year-old continued, before criticizing the other Teen Mom regulars for living “in the past” and calling them “hateful people” who don’t “deserve to be in my mom’s eyesight.”

Sophia also stated that she does not believe her mother has been treated unfairly over the last ten years because she considers her to be a “role model” and “leader.”

The Mom and Me co-owner also claimed that the show is “in shambles” and that she and her mother have better lives than Teen Mom.

She then thanked those who had helped her mother before slamming the show, its production team, and its crew members.

Farrah is getting excited about her upcoming move, but how will Sophia cope with all of the changes? pic.twitter.comAUaxl5N615

Sophia dubbed the MTV reality show the “worst show ever” before directly criticizing the network.

“Learn how to make better TV without lying about someone who is greater than you!” she wrote. “It is what it is; grow up, face the truth, and stop being mean to my mom!” she added several times throughout the lengthy caption.

Farrah returned to the franchise in episode 5 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Despite the fact that Maci Bookout McKinney and Cheyenne Floyd had invited the alum in a previous episode, the group appeared surprised when she arrived.

Bariki Smith and Ashley Jones, stars of Teen Mom 2, as well as…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Farrah & Sophia hard at work ✌️ pic.twitter.com/SGHW99niQY — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) April 8, 2017

Farrah’s getting excited for her big move, but how will Sophia adjust to all the changes? pic.twitter.com/AUaxl5N615 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) June 24, 2017