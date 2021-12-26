Sophia Abraham, the daughter of teen mom Farrah Abraham, looks unrecognizable in a Christmas card after receiving backlash for wearing “too much makeup.”

Sophia, Farrah Abraham’s 12-year-old daughter, was unrecognizable in their virtual Christmas card after the actress was chastised for allowing her tween to wear makeup.

Fans have slammed Farrah for her “questionable” parenting decisions, most recently calling her ‘disgusting’ for allowing Sophia to wear so much makeup in the holiday photos.

Farrah, 30, sent out a virtual Christmas card to her fans and followers on Instagram.

Farrah and her daughter Sophia were pictured inside a snow globe in her post.

Sophia’s hair was still dyed with red streaks when the photos were taken, rather than the purple hair she now has.

In the photos, the mother and daughter were both dressed to the nines, and Farrah was chastised for allowing her daughter to wear so much make-up.

“What have you done to that child? Ho paint!!! Inappropriate for a young girl,” one fan wrote.

“What the hell is wrong with you???!!!”

“You’re raising a daughter who will be raising your grandchild at the age of 15,” a second agreed, and posted.

“You’re supposed to be the one to break the cycle!”

“Stop acting like an adult on your daughter! She’s a teen, let her be one already!” said a third.

“Why do you insist on sexualizing your daughter?” a fourth interjected, while a fifth added, “This is NOT healthy.”

“Disgusting,” wrote the sixth.

In February of this year, Farrah was chastised for letting Sophia wear so much makeup.

Farrah was slammed by fans after she dressed Sophia up for her 12th birthday in hair extensions and fake nails.

She was dressed in a gleaming metallic long-sleeved mini-dress with a black-and-gold belt around her waist.

Sophia wore gold shoelaces and a pair of white Nike sneakers with a pink logo on the side.

Fans weren’t so much bothered by her outfit as by her full face of makeup, hip-length hair extensions, and fake nails.

She flaunted it all while posing in front of colorful floral decorations, pouting her lips and making two peace signs.

Many of the former Teen Mom’s fans chastised her for allowing her young daughter to wear all of the extra cosmetics.

“She is 12,” wrote one enraged Instagram user.

I’m just getting started.

She needs to recognize her own worth and natural beauty… She’s becoming you.”

“She’s 12!!!!!! Let her be a KID,” someone said.

“I have a 9-year-old niece… when we take pictures, I literally slap the duck face off her lol,” a third said, referring to Farrah.

“It’s not…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.