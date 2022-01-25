Sophia Bush claims that Joshua Jackson, star of ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ warned the cast of ‘One Tree Hill’ about dating Costars.

He’s passing on his knowledge.

Sophia Bush recalled a night out with Joshua Jackson during which he gave her some tips on shooting a teen drama in North Carolina.

Dawson’s Creek, which ran on The WB from 1998 to 2003, was shot in Wilmington, North Carolina, and One Tree Hill, which premiered on the same network in 2003, began filming immediately after the iconic teen drama wrapped.

That freed up some time for Jackson, now 43, to offer some advice to the newcomers to the creek.

“I remember, like, being out at Wrightsville [Beach Brewery] and having a beer with him back when we were kids,” Bush, 39, recalled on the Monday, January 24 episode of the “Drama Queens” podcast.

“It’s going to be great,” the Good Sam actor recalled Jackson saying.

It’s also going to get a little strange.

This is a small space.

There’s nowhere else to go, and everyone will date everyone.

And don’t forget to be nice to one another.”

Bush was taken aback when he received the advice.

“I was like, ‘What?!’ It was just so funny,” she says.

Hilarie Burton, who portrayed Peyton Sawyer on OTH, agreed with Bush that the advice was spot-on.

The Chicago PD alum, on the other hand, remembers that time fondly because they’re now both involved in far more charitable causes.

“‘There’s nowhere to go,’ he says.

“Now I see Josh, and now we’re on all these amazing whisper networks of activists working on social justice issues, and we just laugh,” she said.

“We’re like, ‘Remember when we were two dumb kids in Wilmington, and we were all so messy?'”

Bush famously married costar Chad Michael Murray while filming the teen drama (they were married for five months from 2005 to 2006), and the other “Drama Queens” hosts have hinted that the small North Carolina town provided plenty of opportunities for romance.

Burton, who is now 39, joked that the podcasting trio, which also includes Bethany Joy Lenz, has a “dozen” engagements.

Bush, for one, has admitted that they do so frequently.

