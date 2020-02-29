Sophia Bush heads CBS Medical Drama Pilot “Good Sam”

Click here to read the full article.

Sophia Bush has registered for the title role in the CBS drama pilot "Good Sam".

On the show, talented but suffocated cardiac surgeon Sam (Bush) takes on her leadership role after her well-known and pompous boss Griff (not yet staffed) falls into a coma. However, when he wakes up and wants to resume the operation, it’s up to her to oversee this arrogant Blowhard, who has never recognized her talents – and who happens to be her father too.

This is the second consecutive pilot season Bush has led a CBS project with the actress who starred in the network's drama pilot "Surveillance" last year. She is best known for her leading role in the CW drama "One Tree Hill" (formerly WB), in which she appeared for almost 200 episodes. She also starred in the NBC drama "Chicago P.D." from 2014 to 2017 in two other NBC shows "Chicago" as well as in "Law & Order: SVU" as her character, Det. Erin Lindsay. Her other recent TV credits include shows like "This Is Us", "Jane the Virgin" and the upcoming Hulu series "Love, Victor". On the feature film side, she has appeared in films such as "Incredibles 2" and "Acts of Violence".

She is again looked after by CAA, Untitled and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

She is again looked after by CAA, Untitled and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“Good Sam” was written by Katie Wech and produced as an executive producer. Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein also produce as executive producers under their Sutton St. Productions banner. CBS Television Studios, where Sutton St. signs a general contract, will produce. Snyder Urman and Wech previously worked together on “Jane the Virgin”.

