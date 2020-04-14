Sophie Marceau: is the actress in a relationship?

SOPHIE MARCEAU – After three years of celibacy, the actress seen in La Boum, Women in the shadows or On the other side of the bed would have found love.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 14 avril 2020 à 13h45] The sentimental life of Sophie Marceau arouses the interest of her many fans. We know the actress of relationships with several public figures. The actress was in a relationship for seventeen years with the Polish director Andrzej Zulawski, before marrying with the producer Jim Lemley and then finding love with the actor Christophe Lambert. The last known relationship of the people press is that which the actress maintained with the chief Cyril Lignac during a few months in 2016. Since then, Sophie Marceau would have known celibacy during more than three years. However, according to information revealed by Here is the March 13, Sophier Marceau would have found love in the arms of Richard Caillat. The latter is a theater producer, and the actress would have met him in a professional setting according to the media, which specifies that he would have made him “a little old-fashioned court” for several months. Several photos of the couple were revealed by the magazine, but neither the actress nor her supposed companion have yet formalized this relationship.

Sophie Marceau is an actress and director born on November 17, 1966 in Paris. It was in Chelles that Sophie Marceau spent her childhood before moving to Gentilly. Her mother, Simone, works in a brewery while her father, Benoît, works as a truck driver. They divorce when she is only nine years old but end up remarrying. As for studies, Sophie Marceau is schooled in the Lycée Elisa-Lemonnier in the twelfth arrondissement of Paris.

Sophie Marceau, born Maupu, arrived in cinema a bit by chance when she was a teenager. It is indeed by learning from a friend that the French director Claude Pinoteau is looking for new young faces that she decides to try her luck during the casting organized by the filmmaker. And that’s how Sophie Marceau, at 14, won the role of Vic, a dreamy girl in La Boum, one of the biggest successes of 1980. Directly propelled into the spotlight, the apprentice-actress confirmed her popularity in a second episode of La Boum, La Boum 2 (1982), which was also a great success. She obtains for this second opus the César award for best female hope.

Following this success, Sophie Marceau femme continues filming with the biggest names in French cinema: Maurice Pialat and Gérard Depardieu in Police (1985), Philippe de Brocaet Philippe Noiret in Chouans (1988), or the one who will become her future husband , the Polish-born filmmaker Andrzej Zulawski, with whom she will tour four times.

Her acting career

Sophie Marceau finds her favorite roles in the characters of romantic young girls, whether modern as in L’Etudiante (1989, which marks her third collaboration with Claude Pinoteau) or historic as in Fanfan (1993), La Fille de D ‘Artagnan (1994) or Anna Karenine (1997). This image allows him to maintain a true love story with the public who, if he does not systematically go to see his films, forgive all the same for that which remains in his heart the crunchy Vic. We remember in particular the hoot of Cannes festival-goers in 1998, during the closing ceremony, during which Sophie Marceau had awkwardly attempted to recall the fate of sick children of whom she was the godmother.

Sophie Marceau is also regularly sought after by Hollywood, as shown by her performances in Braveheart (1995) or the James Bond The World is Not Enough (1999), in which she plays a rich manipulative heiress. However, its international influence does not open all doors for it; she thus fails to cast the Da Vinci Code for the role of Sophie Neveu, for the benefit of the actress Audrey Tautou.

The beginning of the 2000s brought Sophie Marceau a lot of nice successes (Belphégor, the ghost of the Louvre, 2001) and disappointments (I stay! In 2003). She made a comeback in 2004 by playing for the first time a femme fatale in Anthony Zimmer, a first film just like the drama A tonight. The alternating actress tries her hand at director’s work on several occasions (Parlez-moi d’amour, La Disparue de Deauville, Madame Mills …). However, Sophie Marceau did not give up her acting career since she appeared alongside Marie Gillain, Julie Depardieu and Déborah François in Women of the Shadow in 2008. She returned to popular success in 2009 by embodying the mother of the heroine in the comedy LOL, which achieves a big commercial success. We can also see her the same year in front of Monica Bellucci in Ne te retourne pas.

In the years that followed, Sophie Marceau alternated between romantic comedies and more independent dramas. We notably saw it on the poster of The Age of Reason (2010), A Happiness Never Happens Alone (2012), but also the thriller Stop Me or the romantic film A Meeting in 2014 and La Taularde in 2016. In 2017, her latest directorial film, Ms. Mills, a neighbor so perfect, is released, where she plays opposite Peirre Richard.

The favorite actress of the French seems however more and more attracted towards the realization since after Parlez-moi d’amour in 2002, she finishes her second feature film entitled La Disparue de Deauville, a disturbing thriller in which she plays a double role , in 2007. Still behind and in front of the camera, his latest film Madame Mills, a neighbor so perfect was released on March 7, 2018.

Sophie Marceau has lived romances with several public figures. When she is 15 years old, she meets the Polish director Andrzej Zulawski, twenty-six years older, at the Cannes Film Festival 1981. They will be in a relationship three years later and their romance will last seventeen years. Together, they will have a son, born in 1995, six years before their breakup. The actress then had an affair with the producer Jim Lemley, who gave him a daughter born in 2002. They separated in 2007.

That same year, Sophie Marceau meets Christophe Lambert on the set of La Disparue de Deauville. It was love at first sight and the couple stayed together for seven years. They announce their separation in 2014. The actress then lived an idyll of a few months with the chef Cyril Lignac in 2016. After three years of celibacy, Sophie Marceau would have started an affair with Richard Caillat, a man of the theater, according to information in Here revealed on March 13, 2020. The information has not been confirmed by the actress.

Newsletter







Sophie Marceau is the mother of two children born from two previous unions. First of all Vincent, born on July 24, 1995, is the son she had with the director and director Andrzej Żuławski (who died in 2016). But also Juliette, born June 13, 2002 in London, who is the daughter of Sophie Marceau and the American producer and actor Jim Lemley whom she met on the set of Le Monde is not enough. They separated in 2007, five years after the birth of little Juliette.