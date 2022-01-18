Sophie Thatcher Discusses Joining ‘Book of Boba Fett’ and the Finale of ‘Yellowjackets’ (Exclusive)

Sophie Thatcher is one of the few aspiring actors who can boast of appearing in two of the most talked-about TV shows.

Not only does the 21-year-old actress play Natalie on Showtime’s hit series Yellowjackets, about a soccer team that turns to cannibalism after surviving a plane crash, but she has also recently joined the Star Wars universe as Drash on Disney(plus)’s The Book of Boba Fett.

Thatcher acknowledges the fandom for both series and says, “I wasn’t expecting this kind of response from either.”

“It’s only now dawning on me that what I’ve been doing for the past year has a huge audience.”

The twist-filled and captivating first season of Yellowjackets, in which she plays a teenage Natalie during the 1996 timeline, when she and her teammates are still stranded in the Canadian Rockies, came to a close Sunday night.

Natalie, whose adult version is played by Juliette Lewis, is labeled a burnout and initially portrayed as the most anti-social of the group over the course of the first ten episodes.

She proves herself to be a valuable asset over time by becoming clean and learning to shoot one of the rifles they discovered in an abandoned cabin.

She uses her hunting trips to get closer to her coach’s son, Travis (Kevin Alves), while quickly becoming an excellent shot.

Natalie and Travis profess their “f**king love” for each other before the latter runs off to find his younger brother, Javi (Luciano Leroux), in the emotional finale, which Thatcher says “does a really good job answering questions, but then also setting up a lot more for season 2.”

However, the actress emphasizes that the two teenagers, who have a toxic, on-again, off-again relationship before being rescued, are not in romantic love.

“It’s a special kind of love,” she warns, noting that their unhealthy codependency is a result of their shared trauma of surviving the plane crash.

“I don’t think that’s the most stable ground to start a relationship on,” she says, adding that she believes things will only get worse from here.

“She develops a new addiction, which she names Travis.”

Thatcher, on the other hand, wants Natalie to spend.

