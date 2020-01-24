Sophie Turner Wants to Save the Lizzie McGuire Revival and Play Miranda

Sophie Turner is just like you. The Game of Thrones star took to her Instagram to not only brag about seeing Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2020 SAG Awards, but also offer up her thoughts on the Lizzie McGuire reboot, which is now in limbo. And Turner has a plan to get the show back on its feet.

“So, the Lizzie McGuire show has been put on hold. I’m obviously devastated like the rest of us, but I’m pretty sure—Like, is Miranda appearing in this season because I’m here. I’m available. I am your new Miranda,” Turner said in her Instagram stories. “Lizzie McGuire people, please reach out to me at 3—”

The video ends there. Did you really think Turner would give out her phone number on Instagram? LaLaine played Miranda on the original series. While the revival was in production, LaLaine was not tapped to reprise the role.

Lizzie McGuire was announced as part of Disney+’s new slate of programming in August 2019. Production began in late 2019 with several returning cast members announced to appear alongside star and executive producer Hilary Duff. In the first two episodes, returning cast members included Hallie Todd as Jo McGuire, Robert Carradine as Sam McGuire, Jake Thomas as Matt McGuire and Adam Lamberg as Gordo. But after the two episodes were shot, Disney pulled the brakes. Terri Minsky departed the project and the show, as of January 2020, is now in limbo.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

The new series was set to follow Duff as the title character. Lizzie was working in New York City and had the perfect life, complete with the perfect boyfriend and job, but things aren’t always as perfect as they seem. The animated Lizzie McGuire was still part of the new series.

“It’s obviously going to be funny and it’s a comedy, but she was there for everyone in their pre-teens,” Duff told E! News after the show was announced. “She was their best friend, and I would love to try to embody that for her in her 30s and going through those challenges.”

The actor and executive producer also acknowledged the need to get the revival right. “I think there’s a lot of pressure involved with pleasing the fans that are so opinionated, which I love so much, and I have similar strong opinions on where people ended up, what got her to New York, who’s still in her life and who isn’t, her job, her personal journey,” she said.

Aside from lobbying for a Lizzie McGuire role, Turner is set to star in Quibi series Survive.