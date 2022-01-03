‘Sounds From Inside the Body You Don’t Like to Hear,’ said Johnny Carson, who was once injured for comedy.

Johnny Carson hosted the Tonight Show for 30 years, entertaining over 20,000 guests and bringing laughter to millions of homes every night.

He appears to have devoted a significant amount of himself to his television work, to the point of injury.

How did Carson injure his ribs for laughs sake, and was he able to continue with the show?

Carson pushed through a 1980 telecast of The Tonight Show while aching with each laugh due to an injury sustained earlier in the day, according to UPI.

“I want you to know why if I look a little silly,” he said before explaining that he had landed incorrectly while practicing a stunt for a sketch.

Instead of landing on his back, he landed on his side.

Before assuming he’d cracked his ribs, he shared, “There were sounds from inside the body that you don’t like to hear.”

Guests tried to make him laugh during the show, and it appeared that it became more difficult for him to hide his pain.

According to a report from UPI, the beloved host tore cartilage in his ribcage while practicing a sketch for the “Mighty Carson Art Players.”

He was reportedly sure he’d hurt himself at the time, but decided to continue with The Tonight Show instead of seeking medical help.

Carson said after his appointment, “I’m fine if I don’t breathe, talk, or cough.”

He was fortunate in that he had already planned a vacation.

The first — and, so far, only — injury he suffered while working on The Tonight Show was apparently a rib injury.

It was also one of the few times the host showed signs of distress.

However, his son, Rick, died in a tragic car accident during his final year as host.

On June 21, 1991, the 39-year-old photographer’s vehicle drove over an embankment.

The death of Carson’s friend Michael Landon the following week followed.

“These haven’t been the happiest few weeks,” Carson admitted to his audience.

Carson’s grief was one of the few times he expressed it publicly without masking it with a joke.

“I’m going to show you a picture of Rick,” he explained, “because the photo that appeared in the papers after the accident was the same as the one on his driver’s license.”

I doubt any of you would want to be in that situation…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.