South African anti-apartheid and human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu died at the age of 90.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a South African priest and anti-apartheid activist, died in Cape Town, South Africa, at the age of 90.

The Desmond and Leah Legacy Foundation confirmed the news on March 26 in a statement.

“Tutu was a living embodiment of faith in action, speaking out against racism, injustice, corruption, and oppression not just in apartheid South Africa but wherever he saw wrongdoing, especially when it impacted society’s most vulnerable and voiceless,” the statement said.

“While Tutu was first and foremost an Anglican priest who made no secret of his deep reliance on the inner life of disciplined prayer, his faith broke down denominational and religious barriers, joyfully embracing all who shared his passion for justice and love.”

‘The Arch,’ as he was affectionately known by people of all faiths and none.'”

We pray that Archbishop Tutu’s soul rests in peace, but that his spirit guards the nation’s future. pic.twitter.comULGzhOOn9E

South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, also expressed his sorrow over Tutu’s death.

“Desmond Tutu was a patriot without peer; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave new meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead,” he tweeted.

“We pray that Archbishop Tutu’s soul may rest in peace, but that his spirit may guard our nation’s future.”

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” Ramaphosa continued in his statement.

Tutu worked tirelessly for the abolition of apartheid in his native South Africa for six decades.

Tutu was appointed chair of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission by then-President Nelson Mandela shortly after apartheid ended in 1990.

Tutu received top honors from all over the world for his dedication to civil rights throughout his life.

In 2009, President Barack Obama presented “The Arch” with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He received the Nobel Prize, which was one of his highest honors.

