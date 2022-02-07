‘Southern Charm’: Kathryn Dennis On Co-Parenting With Thomas Ravenel During The Holidays

‘Southern Charm’: Kathryn Dennis On Holiday Co-Parenting With Thomas Ravenel

Kathryn Dennis is a Southern Charm star who has opened up about her personal life to the cameras.

The Bravo star documented her pregnancies as well as her relationship with Tomas Ravenel, which was a rollercoaster.

Dennis and Ravenel have divorced for good and are now co-parenting their two children.

In this situation, the fashionista recently revealed how she celebrates the holidays with her children.

On Southern Charm, Dennis may be divisive, but one thing is certain: she adores her children.

Kensington and Saint, the red-headed icon's children with Ravenel,

Dennis and Ravenel were unable to stay together as a couple, but they continue to collaborate so that their children can spend time with both of their parents.

When it comes to holidays, this situation can be difficult, but Dennis recently shared how she manages to make it work as Valentine’s Day approaches.

“Co-parenting means missing some holidays with my kids…so we celebrate early!” Dennis wrote on Instagram in February.

“Valentine’s Day was today for *us*.

These two are the beating heart of my veins, the place where I am most connected to my true self and life purpose.

Just press your hand to your cheek and think, ‘Mommy loves you!’ whenever you’re feeling lonely and need a little love from home.”

Dennis then proceeded to show a slide show of herself and her two children smiling and having a good time as a family.

