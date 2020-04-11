Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis seen for first time since Thomas Ravenel baby news

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis has been seen for the first time since it emerged that her ex Thomas Ravenel is expecting a child with another woman.

The reality star posted a smiling photo with her daughter Kensie to social media in honor of the schoolgirl’s sixth birthday on Tuesday.

Captioned ‘Lil stunna turns 6 tomorrow say whaaaa,’ the throwback image showed Kathryn and Kensie cuddled up on a boat in Charleston, taken before they entered quarantine.

On Instagram Stories, the mother of two showed how she was entertaining her children, giving her birthday ‘princess’ a home manicure, and letting younger brother Saint, four, play dress up in her pink boots.

The trio are quarantining together, with Kathryn previously musing on Instagram: ‘Day (?) of being quarantined and sorry y’all but that word sounds like we’re in the hunger games. Are we? Eek. Anyways. Thank God for these babies.

‘Always remember that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The light at the end is always lit. Don’t forget that it’s there.’

Tuesday’s happy family scenes come four days after DailyMail.com revealed exclusively that disgraced reality star Ravenel would be welcoming his third child in June

Four months after settling his long running custody battle with 28-year-old Dennis, the 57-year-old former South Carolina treasurer is expecting a child Heather Mascoe, 38, a registered nurse and mother-of-two, a source exclusively claimed to DailyMail.com.

Even by the chaotic standards of reality TV, Ravenel’s personal life has always been controversial.

Now Mascoe who has been in an on-off relationship with Ravenel since last summer, is just three months away from giving birth to his child, according to the close source who asked not to be named.

Ravenel is doing everything he can to keep the pregnancy and the child’s imminent arrival under wraps, the insider claimed.

The source claimed: ‘Thomas is doing everything he can to keep a lid on this. He’s told Heather not to go out and even people who know are afraid to say anything because Thomas is so aggressive when he is crossed.’

They added: ‘Kathryn knows, she was told by her attorney.’

DailyMail.com contacted Ravenel for comment.

Ravenel’s turbulent relationship with Dennis, mother of two of his children, has been much documented.

But, in recent months the pair, who have hauled each other through the courts of Charleston and public opinion alike, appeared to have put their differences behind them attending events together and speaking optimistically of co-parenting.

In common with all of his romantic liaisons, Ravenel’s relationship with Mascoe has been drenched in drama from the start, the source claimed.

Mascoe also has two children, a son and a daughter aged 12 and 13, by well-known Charleston restaurateur Leo Chiagkouris, 60.

And it seems that Ravenel may have met his match in the litigious restaurateur whose split from Mascoe was every bit as acrimonious as Ravenel’s from Dennis.

Mascoe was arrested in 2014 when Chiagkouris accused her of fraudulently running up bills on his credit card. The charges were subsequently dropped, and the case dismissed.

More recently Chiagkouris has made his disapproval of his ex’s relationship with Ravenel clear.

Last August, on learning that Ravenel had spent the night with his former partner while their children slept under the same roof, a furious Chiagkouris draped a huge banner from the front of his Charleston home.

It featured Ravenel’s most recent mugshot under the words, ‘Keep This Guy Out Of Your House While Minors Are Sleeping!!’

The banner read, ‘THOMAS RAVENEL was booked of 2nd Degree, Assault and Battery …to a former nanny on January 25, 2015.’

It also noted the historic drug charge that saw Ravenel spend time in prison and lose his position as South Carolina treasurer stating, ‘THOMAS RAVENEL was also indicted on Federal Cocaine Charges on June 2007.’

At the same time Chiagkouris launched an online petition against Ravenel with the same plea.

Ravenel pleaded guilty to third degree assault and battery of his former nanny Dawn Ledwell, last September. He escaped jail time by agreeing to pay a $500 penalty.

Ledwell had originally accused the Southern Charm alumnus of attempting to rape her at his home in downtown Charleston after returning home catastrophically drunk one night in January 2015.

The original charge of aggravated rape was never prosecuted but swiftly dropped to misdemeanor second degree assault and battery and lowered yet further when he admitted in court to having attempted to ‘kiss her in a rough manner,’ and that he was wrong.

A civil case brought by Ledwell was similarly settled when, along with other terms, Ravenel agreed to make a substantial charitable contribution in her name to an organization supporting victims of sexual assault.

It was the second of two highly publicized allegations of sexual assault leveled against Ravenel last year.

Ravenel was also accused of paying $200,000 ‘hush money’ to Tinder date Debra Perkins in December 2015 following her claims at having been assaulted at his hands.