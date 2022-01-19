Southwark Playhouse’s Operation Mincemeat is a dazzling musical masterpiece set during World War II.

Ingenious, inventive, and fantastic songs, as well as the true story of a macabre MI5 plot against the Nazis.

This hardly puts a foot in the wrong place.

This is a story with unbelievable levels of talent and ingenuity that you couldn’t make up.

It’s a mini musical masterpiece created by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoe Roberts, aka SpitLip. It’s sublimely silly and dazzlingly smart.

The show’s name comes from Operation Mincemeat, a Second World War MI5 operation with a particularly macabre twist that is also the subject of a forthcoming film starring Colin Firth.

In a pocket-sized production by Donnacadh O’Briain that is rambunctiously funny, darkly disturbing, and stealthily moving, it is handled with military precision.

In a story that pits some forged papers and one strategically deployed corpse against the Nazis, a cast of five plays multiple, often gender-swapped roles.

To divert German attention away from a planned Allied invasion of Sicily, the body of a tramp who died from rat poisoning was dressed in a Royal Marines uniform, outfitted with deceptive “top secret” documents, and sunk off the Spanish coast as if he had died in an air crash.

On a set designed by Helen Coyston with criss-crossing telephone wires, sliding doorways, lightning costume changes, and the occasional false nose and moustache, we whizz through the complexities of this ruse with effortless elan.

However, the show is never glib, no matter how bizarre the action becomes.

There are piercing reminders that lives are on the line alongside the grotesque absurdity.

There’s also a biting critique of class divides and those who believe they were born to lead’s frighteningly unshakeable, sometimes irrational belief in their own infallibility.

The songs range from Gilbert and Sullivan to rap, all delivered with a comically stiff upper lip, as well as big, heartfelt Disneyish ballads.

For the women in the typing pool, there’s a Beyoncé-style song of empowerment, as they look for new opportunities thanks to the vacancies created by the war while fending off harassment from the swinging dicks of so-called Intelligence.

Jenny Arnold choreographed a boyband routine of goose-step, strut, and Sieg Heil for preening Nazis.

As the brainiac scientist who comes up with Mincemeat, Cumming is touchingly neurotic, and Hodgson is hysterical.

