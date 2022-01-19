Southwark Playhouse’s Operation Mincemeat is a dazzling musical masterpiece set during World War II.

Southwark Playhouse’s Operation Mincemeat is a stunning musical masterpiece set during WWII.

Brilliant role-swapping cast, great songs, and the true story of a macabre MI5 plot against the Nazis

What else do you require?

This is a story with unbelievable levels of talent and ingenuity that you couldn’t make up.

It’s a mini musical masterpiece, sublimely silly and dazzlingly smart, created collaboratively by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoe Roberts, aka SpitLip.

The historical incident that inspired the show was Operation Mincemeat, a Second World War MI5 operation with a particularly macabre twist that is also the subject of a forthcoming film starring Colin Firth.

It’s handled with military precision in Donnacadh O’Briain’s pocket-sized production, which is raucously funny, darkly disturbing, and stealthily moving.

In a story pitting some forged papers and one strategically deployed corpse against the Nazis, a cast of five plays multiple, often gender-swapped, roles.

To divert German attention away from a planned Allied invasion of Sicily, the body of a tramp who died from rat poisoning was dressed in a Royal Marines uniform and set adrift off the Spanish coast as if he had died in an air crash.

On a set designed by Helen Coyston with criss-crossing telephone wires, sliding doorways, lightning costume changes, and the occasional false nose and moustache, we whizz through the complexities of this ruse with effortless elan.

However, the show is never glib, no matter how crazy the action becomes.

There are piercing reminders that lives are on the line alongside the grotesque absurdity.

There’s also a biting critique of class division and those who believe they were born to lead’s frighteningly unshakeable, sometimes irrational belief in their own infallibility.

The songs range from Gilbert and Sullivan to rap, delivered with a comically stiff upper lip, to big, heartfelt Disneyish ballads.

There’s a Beyoncé-style empowerment song for the women in the typing pool, who are looking for new opportunities thanks to the vacancies created by the war and fending off harassment from so-called Intelligence swinging dicks.

Jenny Arnold choreographed a boyband routine of goose-step, strut, and Sieg Heil for preening Nazis.

As the brainiac scientist who comes up with the idea, Cumming is touchingly neurotic.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Operation Mincemeat, Southwark Playhouse, review: A dazzling musical masterpiece set in the Second World War