Southwark Playhouse’s Romeo and Juliet review: A joyful, vivid staging to fall head over heels for.

Southwark Playhouse’s Romeo and Juliet is a joyous, vivid staging that will make you fall head over heels.

In 1981, the year of the Brixton riots, Shakespeare’s story of feuding families and lovesick teenagers is moved from Verona to south London.

Nicky Allpress’s production – a clever abridgement that flies by in under two hours and includes special school matinees in addition to its general-audience run – transplants Shakespeare’s tale of feuding families and lusty, besotted teens from fair Verona to south London in 1981, the year of the Brixton riot.

Rival factions are engaged in a gang turf war between two patches of Brixton, the Montagu Estate and Capulet Towers, with the sounds of punk, ska, reggae, and 2-Tone filling the air.

The performances, delivered by a fantastic multi-tasking cast of six, are fast and funny while remaining fiercely committed: the emotional register can shift more dramatically and abruptly than an adolescent mood swing.

It has the potential to be glib and gimmicky, but it largely succeeds.

Despite the hilarity, the play’s poetry and passion have a heart-stopping effect.

At the Prince of Brixton pub, we’re greeted by Samuel Tracy’s buoyant, magnetic Romeo and his companions.

With dartboards and booze bottles that pop out of a wall, Anisha Fields’ set and Laura Salmi’s projection design set the scene, while archive TV footage and video imagery from Thatcher’s Britain provide context.

The patrons are obnoxious, bovver-booted, and pork-pie hatted.

Fiona Skinner’s Capulet is a shoulder-padded, sharp-dressed but hard-pressed single mother whose bruising face-offs with her daughter, Laura Lake Adebisi’s gloriously giddy, impulsive Juliet, are the stuff of tough kitchen-sink drama. Joey Ellis’ Mercutio is a lairy skinhead; Fiona Skinner’s Capulet is a shoulder-padded, sharp-dresse

The star-crossed lovers meet at a party with Nadia Sohawon’s exuberant 80s dancefloor choreography, while Amy Loughton’s hilarious Welsh Nurse plays a mean saxophone to the Madness hit “One Step Beyond,” and their first kiss occurs to the thunderous drumming of Phil Collins’s “In The Air Tonight.”

Romeo uses a handy step ladder to get to Juliet’s window, Yinka Awoni’s Friar Laurence is a worldly-wise cleric whose herbal garden grows weed as well as “precious juiced flowers,” and Mercutio is stabbed in the stomach with a dart when a punch-up turns dirty.

Allpress approaches the plot as if it were a soap opera, cutting between crises and climaxes quickly.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Romeo and Juliet, Southwark Playhouse, review: A joyous, vivid staging to fall head over heels for