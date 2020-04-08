Space Force Premiere Date, First Images and Lisa Kudrow Role Revealed

Just when you thought you couldn’t be more excited for Space Force, the new Netflix comedy from The Office creators Greg Daniels and The Office star Steve Carell, we’re here to tell you this: Lisa Kudrow has joined the cast.

Netflix revealed the first look images for the series, as well as premiere date, Friday, May 29, and details on the anticipated comedy.

Here’s what Space Force is all about: Steve Carell plays Mark R. Naird, a decorated pilot and four-star general with dreams of running the Air Force, who instead is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the new sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force.

Mark is skeptical, but dedicated and moves his family to a remote base in Colorado to work with a “colorful team of scientists and ‘Spacemen’ who are tasked by the federal government to get America back to the moon and achieve total space dominance.

Carell and Daniels co-created the series that also stars John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. Kudrow, of Friends, The Comeback and Web Therapy fame, will recur as Maggie Naird, the wife of Carell’s character. Maggie is described as a Washington Air Force wife who sublimated parts of herself to her husband’s decades-long career. As Mark takes control of Space Force, Maggie is growing in a different direction.

See more images below.

Space Force was announced in January 2019. Carell returned to TV in late 2019 with a dramatic role in The Morning Show opposite Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.