‘Space Oddity’ was inspired by the Beatles, according to David Bowie.

The Beatles’ ‘Space Oddity’ was inspired by David Bowie, according to him.

During an interview, David Bowie stated that The Beatles were the inspiration for his hit “Space Oddity,” and then contrasted his lyrics with those of John Lennon.

Bowie also explained why he drew inspiration from other artists when writing songs.

“I must own up to The Beatles for creating that kind of feeling,” Bowie said in a 1973 interview with NME, according to the book Bowie on Bowie: Interview and Encounters with David Bowie.

“One aspect of [John] Lennon’s writing that I admired was his masterful use of puns.

“I don’t believe anyone has ever outdone John Lennon when it comes to puns.”

Bowie compared himself to John Lennon in his use of puns.

“I spent more time on it; Lennon would throw it away in a single line,” Bowie observed.

“I usually use it to create a song.”

“I’m a lot more serious about my puns.”

Following that, Bowie discussed his relationship with the music of other artists.

He explained, “I have to interact with other writers because I’ve always been a fan.”

“If I weren’t a fan, I’d probably be a lot more unique — the other kind of uniqueness where it’s deeply embedded in the self.”

Bowie went on to explain why he took elements from other musicians’ songs.

“I have to use the musical tools that the current society has been created with because I’m very involved with society on my level,” he explained.

“That’s why I take inspiration from — and use — other writers and their music, as well as being fascinated by it.”

“Space Oddity” was a smash hit.

The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for 15 weeks.

On his album of the same name, Bowie released “Space Oddity.”

No. 1 was achieved by Space Oddity.

The song debuted at number 16 on the Billboard 200 and stayed there for 36 weeks.

According to the Official Charts Company, “Space Oddity” has grown in popularity in the United Kingdom.

The song reached No. 1 in that country.

In 1969, he was ranked No. 5, and in 1970, he was

No. 1 in 1975, No. 2 in 1976, No. 3 in 1977, No

In 1983, she was ranked No. 85, and in 1984, she was ranked No.

In 2016, there were 24 people.

Meanwhile, the album Space Oddity debuted at number one….

