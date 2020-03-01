«Spanish: Franco is dead», the women of the Transition

Ruth Sánchez and Jessica Belda are the authors of this work that is presented at the Spanish Theater and which, according to them, affirm, “It has been written by women, directed by women, performed by women and collects the silenced voice of the protagonists, anonymous or not, who participated in the struggles against the dictatorship and for our freedom ». “It is a documented shout – they explain – of that part of the story that they insist on not including in what they tell us about the story. It is a reconstruction of that story that belongs to us too. It is, above all, a feminist work, that is, a work for all ».

Manuela Rodríguez, Natalie Pinot (who alternates with Roser Pujol) and Jessica Belda compose the distribution of this work, continuation of «The Section (women in Spanish fascism)», of the same authors, and made from testimonies of « women who fought for their rights and for democracy »during the Transition.

The direction is from Verónica Forqué, who says she really liked the first work of Ruth Sánchez and Jessica Belda, and that she felt it very close to her own story. From “Spanish: Franco is dead” says that “We intend to tell what has happened since the Transition, since the Constitution, what would have to change, what remains to be done … and all this counted on funny, funny scenes; other very poetic, exciting and other pedagogical ». .