Spanish galleries in ARCO, partying

The art market does not always have much to celebrate. However, some gallery owners present this 2020 at ARCOmadrid can do it: debuts, returns and anniversaries.

ATM participates for the first time in Ifema, ending five years of absence of Asturian representation at the fair. For Diego Suárez, its director, setting up a stand is “professionally rewarding, and very formative.” They have come with great enthusiasm, and have been “working hard” on the project they have presented, which seeks “to offer an enriching experience from the contemplative point of view.” His proposal consists of a dialogue between two artists with two scholarships in residence: Clara Sánchez Sala and Adolfo Bimer.

Both approach and move away conceptually, with works that gravitate on poetics, time and the codification of language. At its premiere, they are clear about their objective: «Disseminate and make visible our represented». Suárez conceives the event as a “structure that overflows the market”, which gives “legitimacy” to the work done. In addition, he does not believe that it is the zenith: «The best is yet to come», declares the Spaniard.

Murcia Artnueve, meanwhile, returns to ARCO after four missing editions. Its director, María Ángeles Sánchez Rigal, does not know the reasons why they were not chosen so far: “Maybe the project did not fit, or that, sometimes, the peripheries count very little,” says the gallery owner. “You can’t centralize everything.” He believes that greater institutional support is necessary, and notes that the media should offer greater “visibility” to small cities, since “not everything happens in the capital.”

However, they have come to Ifema with the same objectives as four years ago: «From excellence, support local artists who continue to research and innovate», without losing sight of the «international perspective». To that end, ARCO is essential because it brings together “the national customers that follow us, and relates them to collectors around the world.”

Juana de Aizpuru celebrates her golden wedding as a professional this 2020. These fifty years have brought her “much happiness.” He started in Seville in 1970, when his daughters were already going to school, although he was not looking for a way to make a living: “I needed something, I had to do it to myself,” says the Valladolid. His goal was to “promote a generation of young people across the country who had no one to attend them.”

After the arrival of democracy, he expanded his goals to bring national artists around the world: “I think I can say” mission accomplished. ” During all this time, he has put the work, together with his family, to everything, in his two headquarters, both in Madrid and in the Spanish city, although the latter closed in 2004. He continues with “the same illusion of the first day”, and will continue “until God wants.”

Grow with your artists

Elba Benítez is also on her anniversary, who for her thirty years has planned “a very good exhibition program, which is the best way to celebrate it.” It has been an exceptional witness of the changes produced in the art market in these last three decades. Above all, the prominence that “rapidity” has acquired: “The fairs have taken the place of the galleries, and here, it is all very dizzying,” Benitez laments.

In his opinion, «time is necessary to enjoy any experience», and this is available in the galleries, where you can «face the works, gather around them, follow the artists and document yourself». This year, his first exhibition of that special program stars Ignasi Aballí, one of the creators who has accompanied him since its inception. “We want to highlight a trip in which we have grown alongside”, highlights Benítez.

Collectors have professionalized, and now they know where to seek advice thanks to education by the galleries

T20 is also proud of its loyalty to its artists. Carolina Parra, his co-director with Nacho R

uiz, explains that his work is “almost scouts”, because they bet on young people fresh out of the faculty: “We build careers.” Therefore, now, when they turn 20, they have organized two exhibitions, which bring together those who have been from the beginning with those who have just arrived: New Entries, with three new signings, and Old Master, with three veterans. For Murcia, it is “very nice to see how we have grown together, although it is more complicated and hard to work with strangers.”

This anniversary coincides with its twentieth participation in ARCOmadrid, which has a double reason for celebration. In these four decades, they have seen how «collectors have professionalized, and now they know where to seek advice; and everything is due to an education by the galleries ». In addition, he claims the work of these spaces in small cities, “if we all go to Madrid, the cultural offer does not improve,” says Parra.

Finally, the inauguration of the expansion of the Helga de Alvear Museum, in Cáceres. That will be in June. The German has been linked to this city since, in 2010, it yielded its collection for public exposure. “I went from Vigo to Granada asking for help to set up a” cover “and nobody wanted to,” he explains; until he met the former president of Extremadura, Rodríguez Ibarra, in 2002. “He told me” Helga, this stays here. ”

De Alvear is one of the proper names of Spanish collecting – «being a collector is a drug», he acknowledges–, who began to find, at the death of the gallery owner Juana Mordó, a drawing of Kandinsky in a drawer, which he understood as «a present”. The interruptions in talking with her are constant: «All artists want to work with me, and I already have mine». She wants to “leave her alone”, to go to her gallery in the morning in the morning and spend the afternoon reading and watching films of “love and luxury, nothing of war.” However, it is still very active. At 84, the first day of ARCOmadrid already acquired ten pieces, among others, a Lichtenstein, valued at 640,000 euros; and a spectacular blue methacrylate sculpture by American artist Larry Bell. Congratulations to all! .