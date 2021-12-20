Sparks Fly in the Kitchen in This Is Us Season 6 Sneak Peek

In an exclusive clip from This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia belts out REO Speedwagon’s “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”

Before the January

Season 6 Episode 4

We’re not sure what is more romantic than Jack and Rebecca singing and dancing to “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”

We get a first look at the opening scene of the final season of This Is Us in an E! exclusive clip, which will premiere in January.

is the premiere date.

And, as if we needed another reason to love Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, here it is.

As REO Speedwagon’s “Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays in the kitchen, Rebecca wonders, “Is it just me or will this go down as one of the all-time great songs?”

“Always a great band,” Jack responds.

The new Beatles are REO Speedwagon.

“Do you recall what I said?” he asks, before singing along.

“Okay, break it up people,” their daughter says as they kiss in the kitchen.

Yes, we’re pumped for this season.

Yes, we’ve already started crying.

Jack goes to work while the kids enjoy some Tang.

In the sneak peek, he asks Rebecca, “What would I do without you?”

Rebecca responds, “You’d lose your briefcase all the time.”

“I’d go insane,” Jack jokes.

Though it is difficult to say goodbye to one of our favorite shows, we can rest assured that the final season will be enjoyable.

“I do believe each story line will have its closure,” Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson on the dramedy, promised in E! News’ first digital cover story.

It’s going to be a fantastic season.”

When the final season premieres in January, we’re looking forward to seeing what’s in store.

When the final season premieres in January

