‘Speak No Evil’ [Sundance 2022] Film Review: Politeness Makes for Unsettling Horror Fare

Speak No Evil is a dread-filled social horror film that is fresh and clever.

Christian Tafdrup, the writer-director, and Mads Tafdrup, the co-writer, conjure up a story that aims to make audiences cringe at satirical encounters while also making them fear what lurks beneath the surface.

Speak No Evil is a thrilling thriller with chills and an intriguing human interaction satire.

Bjrn (Morten Burian), Louise (Sidsel Siem Koch), and Agnes (Liva Forsberg) are on vacation in Italy.

Patrick (Fedja van Huêt), Karin (Karina Smulders), and their son Abel (Marius Damslev) introduce them to a welcoming family.

The two families quickly become vacation friends as a result of their initial interactions, and they enjoy each other’s company over good food and good conversation.

Speak No Evil follows Bjrn after he discovers a letter inviting him and his family to visit a Dutch family in southern Holland from Denmark.

The weekend appears to be a fantastic continuation of their previous vacation at first glance.

However, as they try to remain polite, Bjrn and Louise quickly find themselves in an increasingly uncomfortable situation.

Between the two families, Speak No Evil draws a clear line.

They live in a small house, but their cultures and languages separate them.

The two couples frequently talk about how proud they are of their ancestors.

Tafdrup maintains a sense of duality through the languages the characters speak and the behaviors they exhibit.

In this social horror film, pleasantries and phony social engagement are the antagonists.

They’re the factors that keep Bjrn and Louise in a precarious position.

Niceness and politeness are also social tools that are frequently manipulated.

From one strange conversation to the next, Speak No Evil frequently plays with power dynamics that are always in flux.

The screenplay by Tafdrups plays on social anxiety as well as the claustrophobic nature of extroverted human behavior.

Agonizing politeness pervades nearly every conversation.

Offending someone becomes a higher priority than all other concerns, including personal safety.

Speak No Evil has the feel of a horror film for introverts who despise conflict.

With Erik Molberg Hansen’s gorgeous cinematography, Tafdrup’s Speak No Evil immediately captures the audience’s attention.

The natural beauty of the landscapes is constantly contrasted with Sune Klster’s dramatic and dark score.

Tafdrup assembles all of the pieces into a picture that is filled with dread in every aspect.

Speak No’s most impressive feature…

