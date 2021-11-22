Speculation on ‘Days of Our Lives’: Abe Could Be Lani’s Father After All

Abe Might Be Lani’s Father After All, According to ‘Days of Our Lives’ Speculation

The sensitive issue of Lani’s paternity is the focus of this week’s Days of Our Lives speculation.

Abe and Paulina’s almost-marriage has now imploded, thanks to the truth about her paternity being revealed, as fans of the popular NBC soap opera are aware.

But there’s still a chance that Abe is Lani’s biological father.

Let’s look at how this might be accomplished.

[Warning: potential spoilers for upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes follow.]

On Days of Our Lives, Abe and Paulina made the mistake of asking Marlena to officiate their wedding.

Don’t get us wrong: it seemed like a good idea at the time.

Marlena was “normal” when Abe and Paulina first asked her to be the officiant, but she was possessed by the time of their wedding.

It’s Abe and Paulina’s wedding day in the most recent (hashtag)DAYS issue.

It's Abe and Paulina's wedding day in the most recent (hashtag)DAYS issue.

And, needless to say, things didn’t take long to spiral out of control.

On November 1st,

“Marlena (as Mar-Devil)” revealed Paulina’s closely guarded secrets in episode 17 of the show.

Lani’s real mother (Paulina, spoiler alert) is one of the secrets.

And, while Paulina has done an excellent job of keeping the secrets hidden thus far, they’ll all be revealed in this episode.”

Abe canceled the wedding after Olivia confirmed everything at the reception.

So, needless to say, Days of Our Lives is a complete disaster.

And Abe decided he’d had enough and didn’t want to go through it again.

Paulina is no longer a part of the wedding.

When Theo returns home in the most recent (hashtag)DAYS, Paulina is by Abe's bedside.

Watch @NBC on weekdays and @PeacockTV on weekends for FREE https:t.coFI8PGzrCgnpic.twitter.comFNtyzM2jue

“All of that was true in the end, but Paulina wanted to face this crisis with Abe as husband and wife.”

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Abe stated, “There will be no wedding, not now, not ever.”

“Paulina pursued Abe after he stormed out.

Meanwhile, Marlena’s delight at the wedding’s demise was palpable.”

That being said…

In the latest #DAYS, it's Abe and Paulina's wedding day. Watch weekdays on @NBC and stream exclusively on @PeacockTV for FREE.