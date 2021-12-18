Speculation on ‘Days of Our Lives’: Sami and Nicole’s Drama is Just Getting Started!

Sami and Nicole’s Drama on ‘Days of Our Lives’ Is Just Getting Started!

It’s always been about rivalries and catfights on Days of Our Lives.

Sami and Nicole are one of the most heated rivalries that has recently erupted.

Nicole was found in bed with her man, EJ, when Sami returned to Salem after being kidnapped. Mind you, Sami has no idea that Nicole has also been busy with Rafe.

But, according to this week’s speculation, when Sami discovers all of this nonsense, she’ll have a ball making Nicole’s life on Earth a living hell.

She’ll even get Ava Vitali involved if she eats her Wheaties.

Nicole, beware: Sami is only getting started!

[Warning: Potential spoilers for upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes follow.]

Sami returned to Salem after a long absence.

But, as last week’s Days of Our Lives so aptly demonstrated, if she was expecting a warm welcome when she returned home, she was in for a real shock.

“When Sami sees EJ in bed with Nicole, she clears her throat,” Soaps.com reports.

“You’re back,” a sheepish EJ says. “I can see how much you missed me,” Sami responds. EJ tells Sami to leave because he and Nicole were in the middle of something.

“Don’t touch her again, EJ,” Sami orders as he leans in to kiss Nicole. Nicole gets out to change in the bathroom.”

Sami tells the story of her kidnapping in the most recent (hashtag)DAYS.

Watch @NBC weekdays for FREE on @PeacockTV https:t.coFI8PGzJd7Vpic.twitter.comnBtZ3QmrV8

If you thought Sami and Nicole’s rivalry was bad before, wait until you see this.

Their rivalry is only getting started.

So Nicole reappears, and she and Sami begin slapping each other.

Sami climbed on top of Nicole in the bed and placed her hands and feet on her.

Quite literally.

(Listen, Nicole is the one who deserves it.)

However, you’d be mistaken if you thought EJ would support his wife.

The only reason they’re still married, according to EJ, is because she “left” before he could file the divorce papers.

(Ouch!) Eventually, EJ yanked Sami away from Nicole and ejected her from the mansion, telling her she was no longer welcome.

