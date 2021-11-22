Speculation on ‘General Hospital’: Is Trevor St.

Is Trevor St. on ‘General Hospital’?

The Jason Morgan storyline on General Hospital doesn’t appear to be finished.

That’s a reasonable assumption.

Even the dead in Port Charles don’t stay completely dead.

(Ask Sonny Corinthos.) But now there’s talk that soap opera vet Trevor St.

In this role, John will succeed Steve Burton.

If true, it would add a new level of intrigue to the drama.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for upcoming General Hospital episodes follow.]

Steve Burton’s days on General Hospital, according to many sources in the soap opera world, may be numbered.

Burton has been traveling a lot, according to Soaps @ SheKnows, both with his daughter and with some other friends.

And if he were on a tight filming schedule, he wouldn’t be able to do this.

As you can see below, there have been a number of video teases that suggest Burton’s character will be the next “brother to go.”

“One down, one to go.” (hashtag)GHpic.twitter.compy8XuvBbx6

Burton has been referred to as an “ex-General Hospital star” by other outlets, implying that he is no longer under contract.

Burton’s status with General Hospital has been brought up by CheatSheet, who has reached out to ABC for comment.

We have not received a response as of this writing.

However, we will keep you informed and update this piece if a response is received.

A soap opera veteran is rumored to be joining the cast of General Hospital, which is good news.

Trevor St. is a street in New York City.

John, who played Todd Manning, Victor Lord’s twin brother, on One Life to Live, may be visiting Port Charles.

With so many cast members departing General Hospital, it’s understandable that the powers-that-be would want to bring in some new blood.

On the Soaps @ SheKnows message boards, there is some fan speculation that St.

John is going to be a part of the cast.

However, for the time being, this is only a rumor.

There has been no confirmation from either St.

Directly to John or ABC.

Soaps @ SheKnows spoke with General Hospital’s upper management about what will happen to Jason Morgan in the upcoming episodes.

And, while they took great care not to reveal…

