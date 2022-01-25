Speculation on ‘General Hospital’: This is the Woman Who Will Bring Sonny Corinthos Down

This is the Woman Who Will Bring Sonny Corinthos Down, According to ‘General Hospital’ Speculation

Sonny Corinthos has been rumored to be deposed as the family’s head for a long time on General Hospital.

Sonny is vulnerable to an attack because of his out-of-control behavior as a result of his issues with Carly.

And now it appears that the attack will come directly from a long-time foe.

Although you may have seen her at Luke Spencer’s funeral, she appears to have unfinished business in Port Charles.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for future episodes of General Hospital follow.]

Fans of General Hospital have become so engrossed in Sonny’s personal life recently that they have forgotten he is a crime boss.

All of this, of course, will come to an end this week.

The number of Sonny’s enemies is growing, which could spell trouble for him.

Nina has been desperately attempting to reintroduce Sonny to his medications in recent episodes.

Nina is able to see more things that Sonny is unable to.

Sonny’s enemies are out to get him, Nina realizes (and he receives a warning from Brick this week, confirming Nina’s suspicions).

Nina recognizes that her man (well, sort of man) must be bright-eyed and bushy-tailed in order to face down those who seek to depose him.

He won’t be able to face them unless he gets back on his meds.

But it appears that an enemy is on the loose, and she’s headed straight for Sonny.

Jennifer Smith was first seen at Luke Spencer’s funeral by General Hospital viewers.

Because of her history on the show, she poses a genuine threat to Sonny, according to Soaps.com.

She’s the daughter of a powerful mob boss in Port Charles, and she’s not ready to hand over her father’s empire to Sonny.

Sonny, after all, is a pretender to the throne in her eyes.

“Jennifer appears to be on the verge of claiming her rightful inheritance and taking over the family business.”

If she hasn’t already,” the outlet claims.

“Who is this woman in black who showed up at the end of Luke’s memorial service? For one thing, she was his wife.”

To some extent.

She is, however, the daughter of Frank Smith, a mobster who ruled Port Charles long before Sonny ever arrived.”

And she’s all set to go.

Sonny has taken up a position…

