Speculation on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Deacon Takes a Break for the Cause Due to an Unexpected Alliance

Deacon and Hope have been bonding on The Bold and the Beautiful.

To be sure, it’s been a beautiful thing.

After all, whatever the nature of their relationship, every father and daughter should have one.

However, almost everyone involved, including Brooke and Ridge, has found this new “bonding” to be problematic.

Now, in this week’s speculation, we look at how Deacon’s newfound alliance might force him to change his mind.

For fans of The Bold and the Beautiful, the relationship between Ridge and Taylor is a part of the show’s history.

Ridge (played by Ronn Moss at the time) and Taylor (played by Hunter Tylo at the time) were part of the coveted “super couple” pantheon in the early 1990s.

Brooke was also viewed as “interfering” with the couple’s relationship at the time, and Ridge and Taylor were extremely popular.

Of course, things have changed since then.

Brooke and Ridge have been together for a long time and are one of the show’s most popular couples.

While Steffy may enjoy it when her parents are together (though the premise of the storyline does make her appear childish), the tables have turned.

Taylor now appears to be the “homewrecker,” while Brooke appears to be the loving wife.

Ridge is overjoyed to see Taylor, who has returned to Los Angeles after a long sojourn in Africa.

Ever since Deacon returned to town, Brooke has been having fantasies about him.

Brooke has been seeing things through rose-colored glasses after seeing him bond with their daughter, Hope.

Needless to say, Ridge and Brooke have been having a lot of issues as a result of this.

Ridge will begin to bond with Taylor in this week’s episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

“Will Taylor’s return throw a wrench in Ridge and Brooke’s relationship?” SoapHub wonders.

“She wants them to be happy because she cares about Ridge, but Brooke is inflicting pain on Ridge, and Taylor doesn’t want to see it.”

Rather, she attempts to be Ridge’s friend…

