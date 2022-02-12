Spencer Dutton’s Biological Parents: The 3 Most Persuasive Theories

Spencer Dutton’s Biological Parents: The Three Most Persuasive Theories

Season 4 of Yellowstone featured a fascinating flashback that connects the show to Taylor Sheridan’s other work, 1883.

James and Margaret Dutton are shown with their son John and another young boy named Spencer in the flashback.

Spencer has not yet been born in 1883, and many fans believe he is not John and Margaret’s biological child.

These are the most plausible theories about Spencer’s parents.

Yellowstone Season 4 features flashbacks set in 1893, ten years after the events of the prequel series.

Spencer Dutton appears to be a ten-year-old boy.

Many 1883 theories claim that Elsa is Spencer’s biological mother, and that she becomes pregnant while traveling to Montana.

Elsa could very well die on the journey, according to the opening scene of 1883.

Margaret and James would likely look after her child after that.

Spencer’s biological parents, according to the most popular theory, are Elsa and Ennis.

Ennis, on the other hand, died in episode 5, and Elsa is not pregnant with his baby in episode 6.

Colton, a new cowboy who joined Shea’s group, was the first to notice Elsa.

Despite Elsa’s lack of interest in him, it’s not impossible that things will change and the two will have a child together.

The hosts of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast read a fan theory that takes a detour.

This fan proposed that Josef and Risa, German immigrants, have a child on their journey.

Risa asks Josef if they can start a family in one episode of 1883, and the two have sex.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that they’ll have a child on the way and die shortly after his birth.

The Duttons in Yellowstone have a habit of taking in children, according to the podcast.

In season 4, John and Margaret adopt Rip as a teenager, and Beth starts looking for a boy named Carter.

It’s possible that the Duttsons started this trend a century ago, when they took in the sons of deceased immigrants.

Face-to-face with the frontier

Not everyone will make it through the journey.

Now on @ParamountPlus, watch (hashtag)1883TV.

Ixf2YOUEDM (hashtag)ParamountPluspic.twitter.comIxf2YOUEDM (hashtag)ParamountPluspic.twitter.comIxf2YOUED

Some fans speculated that Elsa would have a child with a Native American man after Ennis’ death.

“Perhaps Elsa had…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.