Spider-Man 2099 is a huge hit with fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man 2099 is a must-see for fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Oscar Isaac has a lot on his plate this year.

The actor has left the Star Wars franchise for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he will play Marc Spector in the upcoming Disney(plus) film Moon Knight.

Then, as announced by Sony on Saturday night, Isaac will return to the Spider-Verse in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Miguel O’Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099.

Marvel fans are ecstatic about the character’s debut, as you might expect.

“I’d like to say there’s a lot more intention behind what happens,” the actor previously said of his multiple Marvel roles to Fandom.

“So this opportunity presents itself, and I think to myself, ‘Yeah, I’d love to do that.’ It’s not something I’ve actively sought out.”

So I’ve just been extremely fortunate in that all of that aligns in such a way that it speaks to my interests and allows me to contribute.”

On October 7, 2022, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will be released.