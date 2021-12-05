Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Footage Has Marvel Fans Going Crazy

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Footage Is Driving Fans Crazy

Sony Pictures has unveiled a slew of new details about the highly anticipated Spider-Verse sequel, including the announcement that the film will be titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) and will be released in 2022.

In addition to revealing that the sequel would be the first of two, an official first-look from the new film was released, consisting of roughly two minutes of footage from the upcoming film.

Marvel fans were understandably ecstatic when they learned what the film had in store for them.

Spider-Man 2099 makes a comeback, with new designs for Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen.

Take a look at the feedback in the section below!

Miles Morales will be played by Shameik Moore, Gwen Stacy will be played by Hailee Steinfeld, and Spider-Man 2099 will be played by Oscar Isaac (it was previously reported that Issa Rae would also play Jessica Drew Spider-Woman).

According to Sony Pictures Animation’s official description, “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

So, on October 7th of next year, I’ll be ready. https:t.coKrUOjaSv3A

I can’t tell you how excited I am for the new Spider-Verse film.

There is no such thing as too much Spider-Man.

Also, I beg you to keep making these movies https:t.coFOC9BBR0ty

HYPED: https:t.coRM9HfmVb1R

People I haven’t spoken to in months are messaging me to confirm that I saw the trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

FINALLY!!! https:t.coggp5bJnzKb

It’s possible that various universes will have different animated versions of the film.

In the Across the Spider-Verse redesigns, I really like how Miles and Gwen were aged up, especially Miles pic.twitter.comn6t0BEOt8k

