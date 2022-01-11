‘Spider-Man’ Co-Star Tobey Maguire Was Offered (dollar)100 to Punch Him in the Face

Tobey Maguire may have gotten into a real-life brawl with one of his Spider-Man co-stars.

Unbeknownst to the actor at the time, a member of the cast was paid (dollar)100 to punch the star in the face.

Before being cast as bully Flash Thompson, Joe Manganiello, star of Magic Mike, had his heart set on playing Peter Parker.

Manganiello revealed that he wasn’t the only Spider-Man actor vying for the lead role in a Late Night with Seth Meyers interview.

“We all auditioned for the role of Peter Parker,” Manganiello revealed.

“Obviously, Tobey tried out for the role of Peter Parker.

When I first went in, I auditioned for Peter Parker, and James Franco screen-tested for the role.

We were all given the same sides to read before being pushed into our roles.”

Manganiello, on the other hand, revealed why he didn’t think he was cut out for the lead role in the first place.

“Peter Parker’s trope or archetype is that he’s a nerd.”

He’s bright, but not the coolest kid in school, and he’s smitten with the coolest kid’s girlfriend.

“I knew I’d never be cast as Peter Parker, no matter how much of a nerd I am on the inside,” Manganiello revealed.

He soon admitted that being bullied would have been strange because of his size.

Overall, Manganiello admitted that he was a better fit for the role of Peter’s bully.

Manganiello revealed in an interview with Pete Holmes that he received a small bonus for his role in Spider-Man.

A bonus of (dollar)100 was offered to the newcomer if he assaulted Maguire during a scene.

“There was a crew guy who came up to me and said, ‘Listen, if you accidentally hit him in the face, I’ll give you (dollar)100,'” Manganiello recalled.

“And he claims that me and a few other guys are involved.”

I looked over and saw an electrician plugging something in, and he just gave me that look.”

However, the Justice League actor turned down the offer.

Manganiello admitted, “I probably wouldn’t have worked again.”

Joe Manganiello revealed that he has been asked to reprise his role in a Marvel film.

This time, however, it would be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Manganiello, on the other hand, is a comic book aficionado…

