Spider-Man Has a New Power From Marvel

Marvel has just given Spider-Man a new power.

At the box office, Spider-Man has had a successful weekend.

Meanwhile, in the comics, the new Spider-Man demonstrated a special ability.

Spoilers for Saladin Ahmed, Carlos Gomez, Bryan Valenza, and Joe Caramagna’s The Amazing Spider-Man (hashtag)81 can be found below.

In the comics, Peter Parker is currently comatose, leaving his clone, Ben Reilly, to reclaim the Spider-Man mantle.

Ben, on the other hand, is not going it alone.

Ben is sponsored by the Beyond Corporation, which has used its vast resources to put him and his girlfriend, Janine, up in a high-end apartment and upgrade his Spider-Man suit.

For the first time, one of the suit’s most significant upgrades is put to the test in Amazing Spider-Man (hashtag)81.

Beyond is assisting Ben in his Spider-Man role, but they see it as an investment.

That means they don’t appreciate other people claiming the Spider-Man name, such as Miles Morales.

They’ve given Ben orders to deal with the situation, and while he’s not happy about it, he’s not about to defy his bosses.

Ben enters the city, but he quickly abandons his web-slinging and instead takes to the air.

Spider-Man now has the ability to fly.

He’s no Superman, so it’s not a natural ability, but the new Spider-Man suit allows him to soar like Spider-Man.

Of course, Spider-Man is never more recognizable than when he’s swinging his webs through the city.

Because Spider-Man’s suit consumes a lot of power when in flight mode (apparently, Beyond Corporation’s scientist can’t match Tony Stark’s skills or resources), Marvel built in a reason for Ben to keep doing it.

As a result, Spider-Ma will only fly on rare occasions, according to fans.

Spider-Man (hashtag)81 is now available for purchase.

