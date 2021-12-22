Spider-Man: Homecoming can be viewed in a variety of ways.

EVEN AS WORRIES ABOUT COVID-19’s omicron variant grew, Spider-Man: No Way Home shattered box office records in its first weekend.

During Covid-19, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the first Hollywood film to become a blockbuster.

The events of Captain America: Civil War are immediately followed by Spider-Man: Homecoming, the hero’s first solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film then delves into Peter’s friendships with Ned, Liz, Flash, and MJ, as well as Peter’s Aunt May.

With a Disney Plus membership, viewers and fans can stream the film for free, or rent it for (dollar)1.99 on Amazon Prime.

Following Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home was the first post-Endgame piece of media to be released in the MCU, with Peter Parker dealing with the ramifications of the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in the third installment of the MCU Spider-Man saga, No Way Home, where he must deal with the fallout from the events of the previous film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, after being falsely accused of Mysterio’s murder.

No Way Home, unlike other Disney films like Black Widow and Jungle Cruise, will not be available to stream on Disney Plus for the time being.

Due to Sony and Disney’s joint ownership of the Spider-Man rights, Starz will make the film available on their platform between December 2021 and July 2023.

The initial pay-per-view rights to Sony films belong to Starz.

Spoilers are included in the following paragraphs.

Since production on Spider-Man: No Way Home began in October 2020, there have been unstoppable rumors that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are in it.

Despite the film’s cast and stars’ repeated denials, Garfield and Maguire both appear in No Way Home.

From 2002 to 2007, Maguire played Peter in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, and Garfield in the Amazing Spider-Man films from 2012 to 2014.

