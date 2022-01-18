Spider-Man is knocked off the top of the box office charts by ‘Scream’ 2022.

‘Scream’ 2022 knocks Spider-Man off the box office throne.

Scream 4 has been out in theaters for over a decade.

And Ghostface, the long-running horror franchise’s iconic masked killer, is back on the loose.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette all return in this new installment as a new generation of characters is confronted with a string of violent murders.

Few expected Scream 2022 to triumph over the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man after the previous horror film underperformed.

Wes Craven reinvented the slasher film with the original Scream in 1996, a sub-genre he helped popularize with A Nightmare on Elm Street.

While the film followed the expected genre conventions, it also poked fun at the concept of a horror film.

The sequels, trilogies, and reboots, on the other hand, subverted the concepts of horror sequels, trilogies, and reboots.

The franchise seemed to have run its course after Scream 4, and certainly after Craven’s death in 2015.

Unfortunately, Scream 2022 directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) stepped in with a pitch.

Their vision is largely a tribute to Wes Craven, who was not only the series’ creator but also the filmmakers’ inspiration for getting into the industry.

With just one simple decision, Drew Barrymore turned ‘Scream’ into an instant classic.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett certainly made Craven proud, at least commercially.

Some speculated ahead of the release of the new Scream that the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic would harm the film’s performance.

After all, Scream 2022 was released exclusively in theaters by Paramount.

Halloween Kills was released in theaters and on Peacock’s premium service just a few months ago.

Scream not only topped the box office charts, but it also knocked Spider-Man: No Way Home off the top spot.

According to Box Office Mojo, after a month, the Marvel multiverse epic has fallen to second place.

Scream 2022 has grossed (dollar)30.6 million as of Sunday, with a total of (dollar)35 million expected after the full holiday weekend.

The film is an instant hit, Variety reports, with a reported production budget of (dollar)24 million.

Scream 6 is almost certain at this point.

Some of the cast, including Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, have expressed interest.

When fans will be able to watch Scream 2022 online is a little less certain.

