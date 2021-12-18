Spider-Man: No Way Back is presented by ComicBook CRAM.

Spider-Man: No Way Back (ComicBook CRAM)

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel Multiverse is about to open wide and bring back some familiar faces, and ComicBook CRAM is here to help you prepare with everything you need to know!

Tom Holland will face iconic Spider-Man villains such as Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx as Electro as he wraps up his first trilogy with Marvel Studios.

Even if we think we know what to expect from Sony’s latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are plenty of surprises in store for even the most well-prepared Spider-Man fans.

Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned, and the trio will be joined by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, who appeared in Avengers: Infinite War.

The return of actors from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man series, including Foxx, Dafoe, and the iconic Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, makes this Marvel crossover even more impressive.

While there are numerous rumors surrounding this film, including the return of previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as well as the revival of Marvel’s Daredevil with Charlie Cox reportedly returning, there are still a plethora of comics, influences, and deep dives that every fan would love to learn about.

Our experts are here to tell you everything you need to know about Spider-Man: No Way Home, from the classic soundtracks of previous films to the controversial storylines from the pages of Marvel comic books!

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com all week as we count down to the release of the new Spider-Man film and reflect on Peter Parker’s legacy, and keep reading to see all of our incredible Spider-Man: No Way Home coverage!

ComicBook CRAM Presents Spider-Man: No Way Home